Sports of all kinds have made themselves an integral part of Africans, independent of their ethnicity and religion.

This has had a positive influence on culture and society, and even on the economy of all African countries. South Africa has actually been the place where the FIFA was held in 2004. Since then Africa was one of the most important places in terms of sport.

Kenya and Ethiopia are globally acknowledged as the best countries for some sports, like marathons and distance running. Meanwhile, South Africa leads in cricket and rugby.

Here we will list the top 5 sports in Africa.

Football

Football or soccer has been known in Africa for over 200 years, and it is the most popular game on the continent. Football requires only a single ball to be played, hence it is very simple to play, and in almost village in Africa you may see the kids enjoying football.

It is no surprise that the 2010 FIFA world cup was held in South Africa. The appeal of football to Africans has led to many African athletes rising to fame through soccer.

Cricket

This is also a popular sport in all of Africa, but it is especially enjoyed in Zimbabwe and Kenya. South Africa is also sanctioned as an official nation that is allowed to participate in test cricket. Test cricket matches in Africa can go on for days.

South Africa is the African center for cricket, and there is even an all-women’s cricket team there.

Rugby

Rugby is very popular in Africa, and it is especially well-known in Ghana, Kenya and Namibia. And of course it is played in South Africa. There are over 600 thousand rugby players in South Africa alone.

The popularity of this game has led to the creation of the African Rugby Confederation. There are currently 37 members there. The rugby industry is strong in other African countries, like Kenya, where the Safari Sevens Tournament is held every year.

Basketball

Basketball is known in Africa since the 1960s, and it has since become more and more popular. There are often basketball courts near schools in Africa, and it is a favorite game for young people there.

Almost every African country has seen basketball become a popular game. Egypt, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria are countries where this game is very popular. Many players from these countries have risen on the world arena and now are popular worldwide. Dikembe Mutombo and Hakeem Olajuwon are great examples.

Athletics

Africa is a place where athletes of all kinds have risen to prominence, and this is especially true when it comes to speed and distance running. There are many athletes that have excelled in running for speed and distance, like Catherine Ndereba and Kenenisa Bekele.

