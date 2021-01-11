Let's take a look at some of the most impressive and memorable sports stars wearing national colors of honor SA.

Famous South Africans football players

Theophilus 'Doctor' Khumalo is a former South African football player, also referred to as a '16 valve' and is the most prominent midfield star for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana for its turbo power.

McCarthy's 'Benni' is a former soccer coach and football player from South Africa. He has 31 goals, and is Bafana Bafana the first South African sportsman to have won the UEFA Champions League and scored in 2003–04 with porto.

Lucas Valeriu Radebe is a South African ex-professional soccer player who played back center. He started his career with Kaizer Chiefs, moved to Leeds United and played his side in 256 matches in Yorkshire. He was called 'the boss' as a tribute to his first team and leeds united and Bafana Bafana were his captain s nod.

Famous South African athletics

Under the banner of the british flag were held the Olympics in 1984 and later South Africa in 1992, both times in the 3,000- meter race. Zola Pieterse was born in Budd. Although it was not ratified in 1984, it shattered the world record and even won the world cross country championships for a second time in the 5000-meter women's race.

What's special about her? Most of her preparation and racing was at 4:17.57 pm in 1985 and her personal best time was still on record.

Bruce Fordyce is a athlete from South Africa although he was born in Hong Kong. He is best known in the comrades marathon for his nine consecutive victories. He has won the London Brighton marathon three years in a row.

Mokgadi Caster Semenya, as the South African middle-distance rider and 2016 Olympic gold medalist, won gold in women's 800 meters at the 2009 World Championships at 1:55.45 a minute. She set a new personal best at the 2017 World Championships - 1:55.16.

Well-known South African boxers Gerrie Coetzee was the first African ever to play in South Africa for and win a world heavyweight title, and was a former professional boxer. He held the WBA belt from 1983 to 1984 and scored a sensational knocked-out win over Michael Dokes, the future heavyweight World Champion for WBA and Leon Spinks. He's the star of the next hollywood film too!

Jacob Matlala was a south african wrestler and junior fighter, the 'Kid Jake'. Matlala was the world's shortest boxer champion in history, at 1.47 meters above sea level. After his fight against Juan Herrera with a record of 68 fights (53 winners and 2 drawings), he won four world Championship titles and added Nelson Mandela to his WBU team.

Cricket players

Paul Adams is a left-arm unorthodox bowler with a peculiar bowling case in the test and odi teams for the national team since the 90's. He takes 412 wickets in total.

Hansie Cronje was an international cricketing South African in the 1990s, and a captain of the South African national cricketing team. Cronje led South Africa to a remarkable 23 wins in its 53 test matches, with 11 loses.

Kepler Wessels is a south african-australian cricket commentator and former cricket player. He'd have the unusual opportunity to meet South Africa after playing the 24 tests. He was a left-hand opener, but soon after he retired, he's packed into cricket gear and later moved to compete in lawn bowls!

Famous South African cyclists

Daryl Impey is currently cycling at the UCI Worldteample Mitchelton - Scott South African road cyclist. He's a successful all-rounder dazzling on the challenging sprints and a winner of a double tour down under – the only rider to have completed the event in consecutive years. An eight-time national Southern African Time Trial Championship leader with seven consecutive titles between 2013 and 2019, impey has won two-wheelers in the National Road Race Championships.

Famous South African golfers

Gary Player is a departed golfer. He won nine major championships in regular tours and nine big Champions in the Champions tour, one of the greatest talents there without a doubt. At the age of 29, he was the first non-us man to attain the grand slam feat - capturing all four junior posts. He won 163 tournament winners over seven decades on six continents during his career, taking his entry to world golf hall of fame in 1974. His passion for golf is a golfing talent with more than 400 building projects on five world continents and more than 36 golf books, a successful architect of golf courses.

Ernie Els is a South African professional golfer dubbed the big easy due to his 1.91 meter tall, more than lifetime stature combined with its smooth, fast swinging nature. With 71 career victories, including four major Championships, he's one of only six golfers to ever win the USA. Free championship twice, and open championship. He is a winemaker though he doesn't drive clubs, and he runs a golf course design company and a charitable foundation agency that fosters golf talent among impoverished young people.

Popular South African swimmers

Natalie du Toit is best known for her participation in the 2004 gold medals at the Paralympics and Commonwealth games. She was one of two paralympians who competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in beijing and was just the third amputee at the Olympics.

Chad le Clos, a talented South African swimmer, is an Olympic, World, Commonwealth and 50- and 100-meter butterfly champion, and is the Commonwealth record holder. His parents would have an impressive cabinet trophy in their living room, as he earned gold with 200 m at the 2012 olympics in London, silver with 100 m, silver, silver 200 m with freestyle silver and butterfly with his five medals at the summer Olympics in Singapore. If this were not enough, he won a four-day World Cup overall swimming and won three gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

