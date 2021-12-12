F1: Verstappen's latest swipe at Hamilton only adds extra heat to final Abu Dhabi showdown

“You should think like that if you are a Formula One driver, so I say yes,”, Verstappen said when asked about how he think he would fare in Hamilton’s car.

“But I don’t need to hear that from anyone else. I don’t need that recognition. I find it much more important what I think and what people who are close to me think.

“If I had been in his car, the season would have been decided long ago.”

The Red Bull driver also further emphasized the fact that his rivalry with Hamilton has surpassed mere sporting ambition, and has now become extremely personal to him.

"My look on certain people has changed. And not in a positive way.

I have found out that certain people show a whole different face when they come under pressure. Their true character comes to the surface.”, Verstappen said to De Telegraaf

The 24 year old Red Bull driver goes into the final race of the campaign with a slight advantage after clinching pole position in the final qualifiers yesterday ahead of Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Both drivers, Verstappen and Hamilton are currently level on 369.5 points after 21 races, but the Red Bull's Dutchman has the upper hand thanks to a superior number of race wins this season.

Verstappen currently has nine (9)wins while Hamilton is still on eight(8) wins.

The 36 year old Briton knows he must finish higher than Verstappen in Sunday's race to take the eighth crown and break Michael Schumacher’s all time record of seven world titles.

However, If both Hamilton and Verstappen retire from the race, then the Dutchman’s superior win record will be enough to clinch the world championship.