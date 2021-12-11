RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

F1: Two possible scenarios that could occur in Hamilton, Verstappen Abu Dhabi final saga

David Ben

Ahead of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi this Sunday; we look at two possible scenarios that could happen between title favorites Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Gearing up to this weekend's prix, title favorites; Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are level on 369.5 points prior to the race at the Yas Marina circuit.

If the deadlock between both drivers stay the same after the Grand prix, Verstappen would be announced as the outright winner of the championship due to his head to head wins against Hamilton.

He has won nine (9) races against Hamilton's eight (8)wins.

However, there are two possible scenarios for this to happen.

The first possibility is that one of the drivers finishes 9th while the other finishes 10th with the fastest lap time.

The second possible scenario means that both drivers will finish the race without any points.

The point tie between two drivers before the final Grand Prix of the season has not happened since 1974 when McLaren-Ford driver Emerson Fittipaldi and Ferrari's Clay Regazzoni started the final race held in US level on 52 points each.

Rules were different back then as only the first six drivers were awarded points and the winner of the Grand Prix would win 9 points.

When the McLaren-Ford driver, Fittipaldi finished fourth in the US Grand Prix, he earned 3 points and won the second championship of his career while his rival Regazzoni finished 11th and got no points. Carlos Reutemann of Brabham Ford would eventually go to win that race.

This weekend's race in Abu Dhabi would be about the fifth time the last Grand Prix of the year would decide of the champion of the Formula 1 season.

In 2010, there was a big struggle for the championship between four drivers (Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton) that year, the first season the current rulebook was used, meaning that all first ten drivers of each race were awarded points while the winner was awarded ten.

The championship decider of the 2010 season was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix , just as it will be this season and the winner of the four-driver-struggle was German driver Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull, who won the Abu Dhabi GP and collected a total of 256 points.

Either way this Sunday's finale goes; It will forever go down as one of the most epic season's in Formula 1 history as we await the drama, thrills and excitement of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

