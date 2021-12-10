F1: No bad blood between Hamilton and Verstappen as Abu Dhabi prepares for Epic season finale

Sky sport

Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is currently tied level on points with the Mercedes driver has in the past suggested he could resort to dirty tactics in a bid to take the British superstar out of the race and ensure he wins the title.

''I do believe that everyone here racing comes to win, I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way, I don't even let that creep into my mind" , Hamilton said .

The title race between the duo has already shaken up on social media all through the week and is set for huge viewership on Sunday afternoon.

Verstappen as well confirmed he has no intentions or thoughts about the same outcome prior to the race on Sunday.

''You just want to do the best you can as a team. Naturally the media starts to say these things, I don't really have a lot more to comment on that, I just arrive here, try to do the best i can, be prepared and winner takes all'', the 24 year old Dutchman said.

The pair go into Sunday's final race of the season completely level on points, with both desperate to secure the 2021 drivers' title.

Only once before in Formula 1 history has there been point tie between drivers before final race

However, for Red Bull's Verstappen, son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, he races for his first career title.

He will become the 34th champion and the first Dutch driver to win the championship in F1 history if he succeeds.

While Mercedes superstar Hamilton, aims to equal German legend, Michael Schumacher's record of "the most consecutive Formula 1 driver to win championships".