F1: Martin Garrix and Dj Snake to perform at Abu Dhabi after race concert

It was announced on Saturday, that the Dutch DJ will perform alongside fellow EDM Star and French record producer DJ Snake.

This comes after the organizers, Flash Entertainment announced on their Instagram page that the Foo Fighters' much-anticipated show on the closing night of the motor racing event was cancelled "due to unforeseen medical circumstances".

Martin Garrix is no stranger to the UAE nor Abu Dhabi F1.

He's previously performed an exclusive set in 2017 as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Beyond The Track concert series at du Forum and, in 2018, he was also a headliner at the Bao Festival in Meydan alongside fellow DJ Afrojack.

He's also headlined RedfestDXB in 2020.

Garrix has had a busy year, releasing a string of singles that have each raked in a few million views on social media.

Since hitting the music scene in 2012, he's most well-known for his hits Animals, In the Name of Love and Scared to Be Lonely, which was a collaboration with UK popstar, Dua Lipa.

