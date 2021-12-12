RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

F1: Martin Garrix and Dj Snake to perform at Abu Dhabi after race concert

David Ben

EDM Superstars Martin Garrix and Dj Snake will perform in place of The Foo Fighters in Sunday's F1 final race concert in Abu Dhabi

Martin Garrix(Left) and Dj Snake(Right) will replace The Foo Fighters at the Abu Dhabi after-race concert

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has been a regular performer in Abu Dhabi over the past few years and is especially known for his thundering New Year's Eve celebrations.

It was announced on Saturday, that the Dutch DJ will perform alongside fellow EDM Star and French record producer DJ Snake.

This comes after the organizers, Flash Entertainment announced on their Instagram page that the Foo Fighters' much-anticipated show on the closing night of the motor racing event was cancelled "due to unforeseen medical circumstances".

Martin Garrix is no stranger to the UAE nor Abu Dhabi F1.

Martin-Garrix makes a return to Abu Dhabi once again since 2017 Google

He's previously performed an exclusive set in 2017 as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Beyond The Track concert series at du Forum and, in 2018, he was also a headliner at the Bao Festival in Meydan alongside fellow DJ Afrojack.

He's also headlined RedfestDXB in 2020.

Garrix has had a busy year, releasing a string of singles that have each raked in a few million views on social media.

Since hitting the music scene in 2012, he's most well-known for his hits Animals, In the Name of Love and Scared to Be Lonely, which was a collaboration with UK popstar, Dua Lipa.

Dj Snake (Billboard) Billboard

French record producer DJ Snake, who is famous his 2013 EDM global smash hit Turn down for what, will also perform on Sunday as part of the final concert on race day.

David Ben David Ben

