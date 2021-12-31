F1: Does 2022 hold hope of revival for Ferrari?

That is a lot of glamorous history to brag about.

Since 2007 with the now-retired Kimi Raikkonen, the Maranello team have not won any Driver's Championship, and there have been no Constructors Championship since 2008 when Felipe Massa lost the Driver's crown to Lewis Hamilton by one point. Ferrari have tried to mount a challenge on a few occasions such as in 2012, 2015 2017, 2018 and 2019 when they finished second to Red Bull in 2012 and Mercedes in the remaining years.

AFP

In the hybrid V6 hybrid-turbo era, Ferrari have been miles behind Mercedes. The German constructor usually had a habit of always acknowledging that Ferrari had a strong package that could challenge them. This was however track specific and not something that was done over the stretch of the season.

The closest Ferrari came to showing more pace than Mercedes was during the second half of the 2019 season. The Italian constructor made massive gains taking nine pole positions (seven from Charles Leclerc and two from Sebastian Vettel), the most of any team and two race wins (Belgium and Italy) from Leclerc in his rookie season. Other teams were suspicious of Ferrari's strong gains and pushed the FIA into making an investigation into the legality of their engines but nothing was revealed, rather a settlement was reached between the team and the governing body, which did not go down well with the other constructors.

2020 was an acrimonious year for Ferrari with the relationship between the team and Vettel deteriorating and young Leclerc becoming the more-favoured driver over the four-time world champion. Vettel's mind did not seem to be with the team anymore as he struggled to finish in the points eight times, had two DNFs and one podium finish. Vettel made needless errors consistently which led to crashes and poor finishes. It was clear he was going to leave, and so he did: to the rebranded Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point/Force India). Ferrari finished the season in sixth, its lowest placing since 1980, while Leclerc finished eighth and 13th in the Drivers Championship.

Reuters

For the 2021 season, Carlos Sainz Jnr. joined from McLaren to partner Leclerc. The year was much better for the Italian team with Leclerc failing to finish outside the points just twice, one podium and six fourth place finishes. For Sainz, he did a better job with four podiums, two non-point finishes and no DNFs. All of these gave Ferrari a third place finish in the Constructors Championship, leaping McLaren who held that spot for much of the season.

Sainz, who finished fifth in the Driver's Championship, two places above Leclerc, was pleased with his performance with his new team in 2021 and thinks it is something he is going to remember.

“It is truly a great way to end a very positive first year in Ferrari for me,” Sainz said after the Abu Dhabi season finale.

“A very challenging year but in the end, it turned out to be a very strong one. A year that I am quite proud of and yeah, to finish it with a podium that probably no one will remember – I will add it to the collection – because of whatever was happening in front.

AFP

“I enjoyed it a lot and put together everything that I have learned through this first year to put probably my strongest race in Ferrari together."

While 2021 was a better year for Ferrari with its two cars, compared to the disappointment of 2020, they were nowhere closer to the leading pack of the grid. They never really challenged Red Bull or Mercedes with Leclerc taking pole in Monaco, of which he did not start the race due to mechanical failure and the Monegasque leading for 49 laps in the British Grand Prix before Lewis Hamilton took the lead in the remaining three laps.

It begs the question of when Ferrari will be a real challenger again. Red Bull showed this year a team could break the Mercedes’ monopoly that has stood for seven years. It is time for F1's most celebrated team to do the same. The question is when.