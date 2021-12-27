Ex-Formula 1 driver arrested for setting off firecrackers on a window

The incident had occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the former Ferrari driver resides.

The police had been called earlier after concerns grew over the sound of an explosion in the neighborhood.

However, a vehicle which was spotted by a neighbour at the scene, leaving with its lights off was traced to Alesi's brother Jose who was arrested.

The former Ferrari driver then went to the station to clear his brother explaining that he had been in the car with his son and a friend.

Alesi said he had struck a "large firework bought in Italy" into the frame of the window of his brother-in- law's architect's office without imagining it would cause such effect, this was according to the deputy prosecutor, Wolff.

Alesi who only recorded 1 career victory in his 13 year Formula 1 journey said he only wanted to play a ''bad joke" on his brother-in-law who is currently separated from Alesi's sister.

The brother-in-law who previously had no problems with Alesi had already filed a police complaint for the damage to the window frame nonetheless.