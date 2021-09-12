RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

58-year-old boxing great Evander Holyfield suffers first-round brutal knockout in comeback fight

Evander Holyfield's return to the ring only lasted one round.

Evander Holyfield (AFP/Getty Images)
Evander Holyfield’s attempt to return to the ring at the age of 58 did not turn out well, as the former heavyweight champion suffered a brutal knockout in the first round to Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield, who has not fought since 2011 and turns 59 next month, unsurprisingly looked out of shape.

He also fell out of the ring after he slipped very early in the fight, but he beat the count.

Belfort, 44, brutally knocked Holyfield several times, forcing the referee to step in and end the fight with 10 seconds to go in that round.

Holyfield was a late-minute replacement for 40-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, who pulled out of the fight with COVID-19.

58-year-old boxing great Evander Holyfield suffers first-round brutal knockout in comeback fight

