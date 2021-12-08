Esports Wars: PS5 vs X BOX Series X -Which console had the best games in 2021?

However, Sony's PlayStation had dominated the gaming universe in the last generation with the release of their 4th console; PlayStation 4 which attained a massive success over Xbox. It wasn't up until when the Microsoft company made a comeback with the release of Xbox One which eventually turned out to be a fan favorite amongst video game lovers.

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X are both 9th generation consoles with incredible functioning capacity but..... it really actually depends on the perspective of the player.

Their unique capabilities actually give players the chance to literally choose what's best based one's preference.

The two consoles both adapted ray-tracing as well as the native 4K and they now process at a much faster rate reducing loading time drastically.

For most people, the only difference between the PS5 and Xbox Series X is just their names as well as their games and you might not be wrong to agree with that belief though.

But if we go by the belief that the games actually shape up the consoles, which console then wins the battle of the games ?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X both supports games from previous generations which in essence increases it's library fold and that means you can play games from either the PS4 on the PS5 and the same applies for the Xbox Series X.

What we can confirm also is that the PS4 games are the only ones from the previous generation that can be processed on the PS5. Older generations than that will not work on the console.

However, let's look at the best video games that was exclusive for each of the consoles in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 had: Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Demons Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

While the Xbox Series X had: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Sea Of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5.

One difference to note from the above games mentioned is the "Game Pass"- especially if you have stable internet access or just love online gaming.

Xbox's first party titles all come inclusive of it's subscription based service offering a more diverse genre compared to PlayStation titles. All of these genres are included in Xbox's Game Pass.

As for the PS5; gaming titles and genre are not as diverse as the Xbox Series X own. It's no wonder they cost more per each game. With 2021 coming to end, video game lovers must be excited for their favorite gaming brands with the likes of PlayStation set to release: God of War Ragnarok and Spiderman 2 most likely next year.

