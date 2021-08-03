RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Ese Brume wins a Bronze Medal in Long Jump for Team Nigeria's first official medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Authors:

Steve Dede

Brume wins a Bronze Medal in Long Jump.

Ese Brume (Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel)
Ese Brume (Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel)

13 days into the Tokyo Olympic Games, Nigerian athlete Ese Brume took the Bronze Medal in Long Jump to get Team Nigeria its first official medal.

Recommended articles

Brume competed in the final event of Long Jump against reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo and Brittney Reese from the United States.

The Nigerian out jumped both competitions on her first attempt with a leading score of 6.97m which set the standard in the first of six attempts.

Onto the second attempts and the medal contenders bunched up at the top with Mihambo moving to within 2cm of Brume's 6.97m and Serbia's Ivana Spanovic in third (6.91m).

Ese Brume (Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel)
Ese Brume (Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel) Reuters

Ese led after the fourth attempt with a second-best jump of 6.88, which put her back into the overall lead.

On the fifth attempt, Reese took the lead a 6.95m jump.

Into the final round was a battle between Mihambo, Reese and Brume for the gold medal.

On Mihambo's last jump, she scored 7.00m to move from bronze into gold position.

Brume finished knowing she would finish in bronze position with her final jump score of 6.90m. Reese scored 6.84m to take silver.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does Iheanacho’s budding partnership with Daka signal the end for Vardy at Leicester City?

Barcelona crisis puts Messi in undesirable situation; is it worth re-signing for?

Onyekuru: Is Olympiacos move reasonable for Super Eagles attacker?

After 25 years of existence, Akwa United rightly deserve the NPFL title

Ese Brume wins a Bronze Medal in Long Jump for Team Nigeria's first official medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Euro hero Chiellini signs two-year deal with Juventus

Akwa United hold trophy parade in Uyo after winning a first league title in history

Five players to watch in Olympics women's golf

Japan's Furuhashi hopes to emulate Nakamura impact at Celtic