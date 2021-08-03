Ese Brume wins a Bronze Medal in Long Jump for Team Nigeria's first official medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Brume competed in the final event of Long Jump against reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo and Brittney Reese from the United States.

The Nigerian out jumped both competitions on her first attempt with a leading score of 6.97m which set the standard in the first of six attempts.

Onto the second attempts and the medal contenders bunched up at the top with Mihambo moving to within 2cm of Brume's 6.97m and Serbia's Ivana Spanovic in third (6.91m).

Reuters

Ese led after the fourth attempt with a second-best jump of 6.88, which put her back into the overall lead.

On the fifth attempt, Reese took the lead a 6.95m jump.

Into the final round was a battle between Mihambo, Reese and Brume for the gold medal.

On Mihambo's last jump, she scored 7.00m to move from bronze into gold position.