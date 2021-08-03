Nigerian Bronze-winning Olympian Ese Brume has dedicated her win to famous Nigerian preacher Bishop David Oyedepo.
Ese Brume says she will decorate Bishop Oyedepo with her Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal
Ese Brume prayed to the God of Oyedepo before her jump.
Brume won Nigeria's first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games with a third-place finish in the Women's Long Jump final, which gave her a Bronze Medal.
Just before her jump, the Delta State-born athlete was captured muttering to herself; "God of David Oyedepo, I want to do this."
She finished in a podium place for Team Nigeria and dedicated the win to her preacher.
"This medal means a lot to me. It doesn't matter the colour. First I dedicate it to Bishop Oyedepo and I plan to decorate him with the medal later," Brume said.
"I'm super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can't contend with my joy."
Bishop Oyedepo is the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners' Chapel.
Brume, who grew up in Delta State, is a member of the church.
