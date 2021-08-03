RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Ese Brume says she will decorate Bishop Oyedepo with her Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal

Ese Brume prayed to the God of Oyedepo before her jump.

Nigerian Bronze-winning Olympian Ese Brume has dedicated her win to famous Nigerian preacher Bishop David Oyedepo.

Brume won Nigeria's first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games with a third-place finish in the Women's Long Jump final, which gave her a Bronze Medal.

Just before her jump, the Delta State-born athlete was captured muttering to herself; "God of David Oyedepo, I want to do this."

Ese Brume won Bronze Medal at the Olympics (Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel)
Ese Brume won Bronze Medal at the Olympics (Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel) Reuters

She finished in a podium place for Team Nigeria and dedicated the win to her preacher.

"This medal means a lot to me. It doesn't matter the colour. First I dedicate it to Bishop Oyedepo and I plan to decorate him with the medal later," Brume said.

"I'm super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can't contend with my joy."

Bishop Oyedepo is the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners' Chapel.

Brume, who grew up in Delta State, is a member of the church.

