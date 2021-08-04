Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu receive cash gifts for winning medals for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics

Brume was Nigeria’s first medal winning, taking the Bronze Medal in Long Jump before Oborududu lost in the final of the Women’s 68kg Wrestling event to settle for Silver.

Both athletes received cheques from the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo in Japan.

Pulse

Oborududu received N4.1M ($10,000) while Brume got N3M ($7,500) for winning Silver and Bronze, respectively.

Brume competed in the final event of Long Jump against reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo and Brittney Reese from the United States and got Bronze after six attempts.