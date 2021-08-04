Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu receive cash gifts for winning medals for Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria’s two medal winners at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, Ese Brume and Blessing Odorududu, have received cash gifts from the Ministry of Sports for their feats.
Oborududu received N4.1M for winning Silver Medal while Brume got N3M for winning Bronze.
Brume was Nigeria’s first medal winning, taking the Bronze Medal in Long Jump before Oborududu lost in the final of the Women’s 68kg Wrestling event to settle for Silver.
Both athletes received cheques from the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo in Japan.
Oborududu received N4.1M ($10,000) while Brume got N3M ($7,500) for winning Silver and Bronze, respectively.
Brume competed in the final event of Long Jump against reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo and Brittney Reese from the United States and got Bronze after six attempts.
Oborududu guaranteed a medal for Nigeria when she progressed to the final of her wrestling event but settled for a Silver Medal after she lost.
