Emma Raducanu: 3 things to know about the latest tennis star

Steve Dede

A brief introduction to the latest tennis sensation.

Emma Raducanu won the US Open title on Saturday (AP)
Emma Raducanu won the US Open title on Saturday (AP)

The world is feting the latest tennis sensation Emma Raducanu who won the US Open title on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

It was a tremendous feat by Raducanu, who became the first qualifier in the history of the Open Era to win a major title.

Ranked 150th in the world entering the US Open, the Brit did not lose a single set at the tournament on the way to her fairytale win.

Raducanu also became the youngest grand slam singles champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

These are three things you should know about her

Although she is now regarded as a Brit, she was born in November 2002 in Toronto, Canada. Her dad is Romanian, while her mum is from China.

She was two when her family moved to England. She holds both British and Canadian citizenship.

With her mum being from China, Raducanu speaks Mandarin. After her win on Saturday, she showed a glimpse of her Mandarin in a video message to her fans.

She hugely identifies with her Chinese roots and regularly travels to her mother's home city of Shenyantm in northeast China.

Could be. During the regular visit to Sheyantm, she trained at the Shenyang Institute of Physical Education, where she developed her game.

At the institute, she trained with professional table tennis players in other to improve her reactions.

Emma Raducanu trained at a local sports institute during her regular visit to her mum's home town
Emma Raducanu trained at a local sports institute during her regular visit to her mum's home town Instagram

Growing up, she drew inspiration from China's tennis idol and former world number two Li Na.

"Even though Li Na has retired, I've watched lots of her matches on YouTube, because she was really aggressive," Raducanu said in July.

She has also credited her Chinese and Romanian roots with keeping her grounded.

Steve Dede

