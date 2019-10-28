Four male and four female coaches will face a public vote to determine who will train with Arsenal Football Development coaches in London

Wednesday 23rd October 2019: A panel of judges from Arsenal and its official online money transfer partner, WorldRemit, have selected eight coaches as finalists for their Future Stars coaching programme.

The eight finalists including one Nigerian, Chinasa Ukandu, will now compete in a public vote on www.futurestars.worldremit.com for the chance to attend a personalised training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches in London - sponsored by WorldRemit.

About Future Stars

The Future Stars programme was developed by WorldRemit and Arsenal to celebrate the positive impact that grassroots youth football coaches have on their communities, helping the children they train to develop life skills both on and off the pitch.

Now in its second edition, the Future Stars programme received over 1,400 online applications this year from across Africa and the Americas.

From these entries, a panel of judges selected 20 semi-finalists to receive Arsenal shirts for their youth team as recognition of their hard work within their communities.

The judging panel then narrowed these 20 semi-finalists down to eight finalist coaches – four male and four female.

Male Future Stars finalists

Bakit Isaac Agogo from Gulu, Uganda

Feisal Abdi Hassan from Nairobi, Kenya

Luis Alejandro Castañeda Vargas from Bogotá, Colombia

Samuel Taylor from Accra, Ghana

Female Future Stars finalists

Beldine Lilian Achieng Odemba from Nairobi, Kenya

Chinasa Ukandu from Lagos State, Nigeria

Joan Nabisenke from Kampala, Uganda

Vivian Johana Pirateque Garzón from Bogotá, Colombia

Two winners - one male and one female - will be chosen by a public vote to fly to London for a personalised training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches.

Voting is now open on www.futurestars.worldremit.com until 23:59 GMT on 11th November.

Andrew Stewart, Managing Director Middle East & Africa at WorldRemit said: “Our business is all about making it easier for our customers to send money home to support their communities. Together with Arsenal, we set up the Future Stars programme to recognise football coaches within these communities who are dedicated to supporting and lifting up others.

“Our eight finalists’ stories are testament to the transformative impact that football can have on young people. We are delighted to celebrate their success and wish them all the best in the public vote!”

Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development, said: “Through our community initiatives in London and abroad, we work hard to promote greater diversity in football and positively impact the lives of young people through sport.

“When developing this year’s Future Stars programme with WorldRemit, it was important for us to highlight the benefits of encouraging more women into the sport, both as players and as coaches. The eight finalists we have chosen all stood out to us due to their passion and commitment to using football to bring young people from all walks of life together.”

This is a featured post.