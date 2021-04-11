Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba made another strong statement with the 12th knockout win of his career to aid his soaring reputation.

Ajaba, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, delivered an emphatic third-round knockout of Brian Howard at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He completely dominated the fight; he was measured and calm in the opening rounds before landing the knockout punch in the third.

A right hand caught Howard clean on the chin, sending him sprawling to the canvas in forcing an immediate stoppage.

Medical attention was sought as Howard was down for several minutes before making it to his feet and out of the ring under his power.

With this win, Ajagba now has 12 knockouts in his 15 fights, and he’s still without a defeat.

“It feels really good,” Ajagba told ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna. “I listened to the corner, they told me to start to the body and then go to the head. When I started with the jab to the body, it caused him to drop his hands. Then came the right hand.”

Ajagba’s reputation is soaring in the heavyweight division and also has the record of having the fastest win in boxing history.

There was however no punch thrown in that win as his opponent Curtis Harper jumped out of the ring the moment the first bell rang, over a pay dispute in August 2018.

Early life

Efe Ajagba was born and raised in Delta State, Nigeria (Getty Images) Getty Images

Born in Ughelli, Delta State, Ajagba is the youngest son of a boxer who initially discouraged him from following the same path.

He however, did and started boxing on the streets.

He rose in the sport to the Olympics from the streets and was Nigeria’s only boxing representative at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Although he didn’t win a medal, the boxer was scouted immediately after the Games and taken to Houston, Texas, in the United States of America, where he has been based.

He worked with Ronnie Shields, who had trained with Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.