EA Sports remove Sergio Aguero from FIFA 22

Authors:

David Ben

The soccer video game franchise have quickly removed the Manchester City legend from its latest edition.

The former Barcelona Striker was removed immediately after he announced his retirement
The former Barcelona Striker was removed immediately after he announced his retirement

EA Sports have today confirmed that Sergio Aguero has been removed from FIFA 22. This comes just after the Argentine announced his retirement from football.

Following advice from his medical team, the 33-year-old announced in a press conference earlier this week, that he would be retiring from football immediately.

Sergio Agüero FIFA 22 OPR card
Sergio Agüero FIFA 22 OPR card Futbin

The former City striker had an overall rating of 87 on FIFA 22, with some outstanding attributes, including 93- finishing, 91 -composure, 91- positioning, 90- balance, 90-shot power, 89- reactions, 88- ball control and 86- dribbling.

The Argentine also had four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, with a high/medium work rate.

Aguero- Barcelona FIFA 22 PS5 (YouTube)
Aguero- Barcelona FIFA 22 PS5 (YouTube) Futbin
Aguero - Barcelona FIFA 22 PS5 (YouTube)
Aguero - Barcelona FIFA 22 PS5 (YouTube) YouTube

Following the latest FIFA 22 server update, which was launched on Thursday, December 16, 2021, Aguero will no longer feature in Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Seasons, Online Friendlies and more game modes, although his 87 rated FUT 22 player item is still available on the FUT 22 transfer market, which is priced at around 18,000 coins if you want to purchase on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

However, fans have been calling for Aguero to be awarded an upgraded special item in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team game mode, called an End of an Era player item, which he was previously in April 2021 during FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, to commemorate the former Argentina striker's magnificent career prior to his move to Barcelona.

Aguero End Of An Era FIFA 21 Card
Aguero End Of An Era FIFA 21 Card Mirror

EA Sports may actually release a special FUT Heroes or even FUT Icon card in the future for Aguero, based on the level of his footballing impact in Argentina, England and Spain even though there's no confirmation about this as at the time of writing.

Aguero was never awarded a 90-rated base FUT item on any FIFA edition, with 89 being the highest-rated base item he received in the EA Sports franchise.

