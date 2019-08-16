Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team D’Tigress thrashed DR Congo 79-46 in a quarter-final clash of the 2019 Women’s Afrobasket on Thursday, August 15.

D’Tigress beat Tunisia and Cameroon in the preliminary round to reach the quarter-finals where they met DR Congo in Dakar, Senegal on Thursday.

The D’Tigress started brightly as usual and were 15 points ahead at the end of the second quarter. Despite the huge lead, the D’Tigress still struggled offensively.

DR Congo were the brightest at the start of the third quarter but the D’Tigress took the game again and extended their lead to 30 points.

Three Nigerian players had double figures in the game. Ezinne Kalu was the leading scorer with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and five steals.

FIBA

Victoria Macaulay scored 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal to go with it while captain Adaora Elonu scored 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and four steals.

D’Tigress will face Mali in the semi-final on Friday, August 16.