Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team D’tigress are through to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women's Afrobasket after two wins against Tunisia and Senegal to kick off their title defence in style.

The reigning champions kicked off their campaign with a 75-26 blowout of Tunisia on Saturday, August 10 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.

Evelyn Akhator was the leading scorer of the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, one block and two assists.

Atonye Nyingifa was next with 12 points and 4 rebounds. The other Nigerian scorers in the game were Jasmine Nwajei (seven), Sarah Ogoke (six) and Sarah Imovbioh (six).

It was another big win in their second game in Dakar on Tuesday, August 13 when Nigeria beat the Lionesses of Cameroon 106-39.

Cameroon had also beaten Tunisia in their first game of Group B but Nigeria were too much for them on Tuesday.

The win ensured that Nigeria finish their preliminary group as leaders and are through to the quarterfinals.