After winning their third consecutive AfroBasket title, D’Tigress players in a video called out the Sports Ministry and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) over about N87m in bonuses and allowances owed to them and also the unfair treatment they were subjected to.

That video has triggered some responses from both the NBBF and the Ministry.

But in another statement, the players claim that they have been offered a part of the outstanding payments from the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

They, however, declined to insist that the Ministry and NBBF must meet all their demands.

“We thank the Ministry for their swift response but respectfully decline part payment of monies owed to every member of the D’Tigress since 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup,” the players said in a statement.

“We are a team and will leave no one behind.”

The D’Tigress’ demands include holding the former president of the NBBF responsible for the unfair treatment they have received and for his alleged incompetence.

The players are also demanding to appear before President Muhammadu Buhari and get their presidential handshake after their latest achievement.

Total amount owed, improve travel conditions and hiring a General Manager, are part of non-negotiables.

“We are open to a seat down conversation at the appropriate time, all communications be directed to our captain Adaora Elonu,” part of the statement also read.

Following the protest from the D’Tigress, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development denied the allegations that their officials diverted the monies meant for the basketball squad.

The Ministry claimed that they still have donations by the banks to the D’Tigress in the NBBF’s domiciliary account.

The Ministry also claimed that they were yet to pay the players because they had not sent in their foreign account numbers.