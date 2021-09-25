RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Nigerian women’s basketball team D’Tigress are in the finals of the 2021 AfroBasket

Authors:

Steve Dede

Nigeria's D'Tigress are on a quest for a third straight AfroBasket title.

D'Tigress of Nigeria have reached the final of the 2021 Women's AfroBasket tournament (FIBA)
Nigerian women’s basketball team D’Tigress survived their toughest game of the ongoing Women’s AfroBasket Championship on Friday, September 24, 2021 with a 73-63 victory over Senegal to book their place in the final.

Nigeria took the first quarter 22-11 and also won a close second 23-20. The D’Tigress continued their dominance in the third 15-13 before losing the fourth 13-19 but held on to take the win.

Against Senegal, Ezinne Kalu, Nigeria’s highest scorer in their previous game at the tournament, was quiet, but Amy Okonkwo stepped up with a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds.

Amy Okonkwo dropped a game-high 16 points (FIBA)
It took Okonkwo time to click in the game, but before that, Ify Ibekwe was on fire, eventually finishing with 14 points and six rebounds.

However, Kalu later found her rhythm and scored some crucial points in the fourth quarter while the Senegalese were trying to fight back.

She combined well with skipper Adaora Elonu who made six points out of Nigeria’s 12 in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter.

This is the third consecutive AfroBasket finals for the D’Tigress, with Mali, who beat host Cameroon in their semifinal tie, standing in their way for a third straight title in the competition.

The final will be played on Sunday, September 26.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

