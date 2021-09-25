Nigeria took the first quarter 22-11 and also won a close second 23-20. The D’Tigress continued their dominance in the third 15-13 before losing the fourth 13-19 but held on to take the win.

Against Senegal, Ezinne Kalu, Nigeria’s highest scorer in their previous game at the tournament, was quiet, but Amy Okonkwo stepped up with a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds.

FIBA

It took Okonkwo time to click in the game, but before that, Ify Ibekwe was on fire, eventually finishing with 14 points and six rebounds.

However, Kalu later found her rhythm and scored some crucial points in the fourth quarter while the Senegalese were trying to fight back.

She combined well with skipper Adaora Elonu who made six points out of Nigeria’s 12 in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter.

This is the third consecutive AfroBasket finals for the D’Tigress, with Mali, who beat host Cameroon in their semifinal tie, standing in their way for a third straight title in the competition.