Nigerian men’s basketball team wears shirts in tribute to Sound Sultan before heavy defeat to Australia

Sound Sultan was a huge basketball enthusiast. He played in school and in 2015 acquired a stake in the Lagos Islanders, a Lagos-based basketball club founded in 1984.

He actively worked to promote the sport in Lagos and Nigeria. He died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

To pay their tribute, D’Tigers’ players filed out for their game against Australia with white shirts with Sound Sultan’s photo printed on the front of them.

The late singer’s name was also printed at the back of the shirts. There was also a moment of silence was held inside the arena in honour of the artist.

After the tribute, the D’Tigers, who have had two big wins against the United States and Argentina, were brought back to earth with a heavy defeat to the third-best team in the world, Australia.

Mike Brown’s side were blown away by a massive 39 points as the Aussies triumphed 108 -69.

The Australians dominated from start to finish. They finished the first quarter by 26 – 13 and took a 49 – 29 lead into halftime.