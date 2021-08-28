D’Tigers were too strong for Kenya, dominating three of the four quarters to win 71-55.

With a starting five of Omotayo Ogundiran, Emelogu, Emmanuel Omogbo, Ikenna Ndugba, and Jeremiah Mordi, Nigeria took the first quarter 20-8.

The Kenyans fought hard in the second quarter and took it 18-14.

The third quarter was closer, with Nigeria winning 15-13 before continuing their domination in the fourth with a 16-point quarter lead.

Although he came from the bench, Uzodinma Utomi led the scoring with 17 points.

Mordi had 10 points while three D’Tigers- Tarekeyi, Andrew Edogi, Ndugba, and Ogundiran contributed nine points each.

Mike Brown’s men lads will play the final group game against their Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday, August 29.