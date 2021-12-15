Dr Sid's KON10DR set to host the biggest Esports tournament in Lagos

For years, there had been a huge clamour for more Esports opportunities and platforms for youths who have passion for video gaming and this latest innovative development by Dr Sid is no doubt one of the biggest deals right now, if not the biggest as far as video gaming is concerned in Nigeria.

In partnership with telecommunications giant- MTN Nigeria, the Championship tournament is set to hold today at the Landmark events centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The tournament is also set to include live performances from Nigerian music superstars like: LadiPoe, Crayon, DJ Big N, DJ Icontrola, Magixx and a host of others.

Kon10dr Esports tournament isn't just limited to the popular football games, but also comprises other genres as well including Adventure and Racing games as well.

Registrations for this inaugural tournament was free for all and had commenced before today.

"Esports has no bounds and no limits and does not discriminate by age, gender or class and that’s why for the Kon10dr Esports Championships, players were able to register regardless of their location, age or class.

However, for this tournament we did limit the entry age to 16 where players needed to get consent from their parents or guardians to compete.", Dr Sid said in a statement to Business Day.