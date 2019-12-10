Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru has graduated from Texas Tech University in the United States where he has been studying on scholarship since 2016.

After emerging as one of the best talents in sprint from Nigeria, Odurudu joined Texas Tech in 2016 just after he competed at the Olympic Games in Rio.

After three years at the school, the 23-year-old is through with his program and will now solely focus on his career.

“Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal. My dreams are too big to take My years of college for granted the story is all about God, determination and focus,” the Delta State-born athlete wrote on Twitter.

While studying at the school, Odurudu was a huge success on the track for Texas Tech and won four NCAA titles, one in the 200m and three in the 100m.

He also created records while running for the school including tying the world record with his 9..86s finish in the 100m of the 2019 NCAA Outdoor championship.

He owned the world’s fastest time in the 200ms at 19.76 at an invitational in April 2019, held the world lead at 20.08s in the 200m of the Big 12 Championships in 2019 among other collegiate records.