Nigeria’s senior basketball team D’ Tigers on Monday, September 2 lost 94-81 against Argentina in their second straight defeat in the group stage of the ongoing 2019 FIBA World Cup.

D’Tigers had kicked off their 2019 FIBA World Cup campaign with a narrow 82-77 loss to Russia on Saturday, August 31.

Two days later, they faced Argentina at the Wuhan Sports Centre with an unchanged line-up from the game against Russia.

Head coach, Alex Nwora named Benjamin Uzoh, Josh Okogie, Jordan Nwora, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ike Diogu in the unchanged line-up.

But that didn’t stop D’Tigers from struggling against Argentina and already down 28-17 at the end of the first quarter.

Nigeria fought back to end the halftime tied at 43-43 as Okogie scored 10 points.

FIBA

D’Tigers could not sustain their fight as they went down again 72-61 at the end of the third quarter.

Nigeria managed some fight again but could not contain Argentina who scored some important late on in the game to win.

Nigeria will next face Korea in their last Group B match on Wednesday, September 3, at the Wuhan Sports Centre.