American-born basketball star Chiney Ogwumike speaks on what the Nigerian culture means to her and family

Having played for the United States in big tournaments, Ogwumike wrote a petition to FIBA with a clearance letter from US Basketball to switch her international allegiance to Nigeria.

The petition has been successful, and the former WNBA Rookie of the Year is ready to play for Nigeria.

Born and raised in America to Nigerian parents, the 29-year-old and her three sisters Nneka, Olivia and Erica first started gymnastics in school.

They didn't do that well in gymnastics, and a friend of their mum suggested they take up a tall girl sport.

That is how they started playing basketball. Now three of them are pro-ballers, with Chiney in the same team with her older sister Nneka.

"Nigerian culture is very important to us, but we always say we are very fortunate to have the best of both worlds. Bing Nigerian and American, exploring both avenues of our heritage," Chiney said in the latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

Chiney is hoping to do something for her Nigerian roots after her appeal to play for the African country was granted.

However, her place in the D'Tigress squad is still in doubt as she was only granted a place as a naturalized player.