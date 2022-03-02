Watch: Canadian High Commissioner loses to 'Area boy' Chess Prodigy at Oshodi Under Bridge (Videos)

Onakoya uses the game of Chess to lure street urchins out of their usual trade at the Oshodi Under Bridge, giving them a new lease of life.

Twitter/TundeOnakoya

He has organized a number of interventions for children across slums in Lagos including Majidun. Makoko and most recently, Oshodi.

The children are normally engaged in a weekly session that seeks to unlock their potentials through the game of chess while learning to read, write and acquire basic literacy skills.

According to a report from Premium Times, Canadian High Commissioner Kevin Tokar had visited the popular bus station in Lagos on Tuesday, March 1, alongside a number of eight sailors from a Kingston class patrol ship in the Royal Canadian Navy.

Tunde Onakoya also posted videos of the event via his official twitter page on March 1.