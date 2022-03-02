Watch: Canadian High Commissioner loses to 'Area boy' Chess Prodigy at Oshodi Under Bridge (Videos)

David Ben
A high commissioner of the Canadian embassy in Nigeria, Kevin Tokar, was seen playing the game of chess with some group of young locals popularly known as ‘Area Boys’ at the popular ‘Oshodi Under Bridge’

Tunde Onakoya who was the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, has been making waves across the Nigerian social media space.

Onakoya uses the game of Chess to lure street urchins out of their usual trade at the Oshodi Under Bridge, giving them a new lease of life.

Tunde Onakoya
Tunde Onakoya Twitter/TundeOnakoya

He has organized a number of interventions for children across slums in Lagos including Majidun. Makoko and most recently, Oshodi.

The children are normally engaged in a weekly session that seeks to unlock their potentials through the game of chess while learning to read, write and acquire basic literacy skills.

According to a report from Premium Times, Canadian High Commissioner Kevin Tokar had visited the popular bus station in Lagos on Tuesday, March 1, alongside a number of eight sailors from a Kingston class patrol ship in the Royal Canadian Navy.

Tunde Onakoya also posted videos of the event via his official twitter page on March 1.

PM News also reports that one of the ''Area boys'' who had undergone training defeated the diplomat to the rousing applause of onlookers.

David Ben

