BUSTED: Sony fires PlayStation executive for alleged involvement in pedophile jig

People v. Preds, Vigilante pedophile hunters organized an amateur sting operation to expose sexual predators who meet victims online.

They identified Cacioppo as a 64-year-old man allegedly trying to arrange a meeting with a 15-year-old boy at 4:30 am.

YouTube

In the video, the cameraman is seen walking down a street toward a house that Cacioppo, who was wearing a black PlayStation 5 T-shirt, was standing in front of.

The cameraman referred to Cacioppo as his decoy name, “Jeff” and then asked him whom he planned on meeting that early.

“We can have a conversation or I can call the cops,” said the cameraman as Cacioppo turned around and began to walk back into the house, closing the door.

The cameraman then began shouting threats that he would call the police.

The video has now racked up over 130,000 views on YouTube since it was streamed live last week Friday on People v. Preds official YouTube page.

LinkedIn

The ex - Sony executive had been in Sony for more than 8 years and according to his official profile on Linkedin, recently served as senior vice president of engineering at Intuit in San Diego, California.

Sony's reaction to this allegations have been counter swift and precise.

"We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment", they told CNET on Sunday.