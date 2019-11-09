Since July, when Budweiser announced the signing of a multi-year deal with both English Premier League and LaLiga, the King of Beers has continued to be one of the most visible brands in sports sponsorship.

The brand has showcased its uniqueness at creating relevant, grand and memorable experiences with exciting, fun packed viewing parties that not only bring fans of the sport together but also provides an avenue for them to watch these matches with their favourite celebrities.

The viewing parties take place when there are major EPL and LaLiga matches. Budweiser invades selected recreational facilities across Lagos by mounting what they refer to as a ‘Victory Fridge’ which means free drinks, pride and bragging rights for the team that wins the match.

It is quite interesting to see football lovers watch the different matches with an intensity that could potentially power several light bulbs.

Budweiser Viewing Party

The selected venues for the viewing parties were packed full with people who were in search of an exciting place to watch the match with friends, family and other football lovers.

Celebrities like Teni The Entertainer, Skales, DJ Dayzee, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Babus, L.A.X, Hypeman Best, DJ Consequence and many others visited these venues to watch the matches and party with fans of the winning teams.

Now, Budweiser has concluded plans to enhance the experience and engagement at the viewing parties with the inclusion of some innovative activities.

The Budweiser viewing party is one you do not want to miss as the brand is set to ensure that fans have a pleasurable experience while watching the match in a premium environment.

BBN Star, Anto at Budweiser Viewing Party

Budweiser Viewing Parties is an initiative of the King of Beers to celebrate the global multi-year sponsorships with two of the top international football leagues, the English Premier League and Spanish LaLiga.

Fans can easily check out the weekend viewing party venues from the social media handles of Budweiser.

