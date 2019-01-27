Novak Djokovic was too strong for Rafael Nadal, dominating in straight three sets to win the 2019 Australian Open title.

In the final played at Melbourne Park, Djokovic blitzed Nadal in three sets 6-3 6-2 6-3 to record a seventh Australian Open title.

It was a far cry from their last final in Melbourne which lasted under six hours as Djokovic dominated all through.

The Serbian star was agile creating problems for Nadal who looked nervous from the start. In 12 minutes, Djokovic was 3-0 up in the one-sided game.

Nadal had sparse moments of a comeback but Djokovic didn’t let up in one of the best performances of his career.

“I’m trying to contemplate the journey of the last twelve months,” Djokovic said during the trophy ceremony.

“I’ve been through surgery and to be standing here and managing to win this title and three out of four titles is amazing, I am speechless. This is definitely the best tournament in the world.”

This was Djokovic’s 15th major title, bringing him just within two of Nadal and only five of Roger Federer.

“It was an amazing level of tennis tonight and during the whole week,” Nadal admitted.

“It has been a very emotional two weeks even if tonight wasn’t my best day, I had someone who played much better than me tonight.

“I’ve been going through tough moments in the last twelve months. Even if tonight wasn’t my night it was so important for me to be here today. I believe I played a great two weeks.

“That will be a good inspiration for me for what’s coming. I’m going to keep fighting hard to be a better player.”