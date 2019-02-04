Tom Brady wrote his name into the record books on Sunday, winning the Super Bowl for a sixth time as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest scoring NFL championship game in history.

Brady, 41, became the first player ever to win six Super Bowls, 17 years after leading the Patriots to his first title way back in 2002.

The total of 16 points scored in the game was the lowest ever in a Super Bowl, surpassing Miami's 14-7 win over Washington in 1973. The attritional season-finale was swiftly dubbed the "SuperBore" by critics on social media.

"We've been this far and lost which is really tough," a jubilant Brady said.

"We had a lot of resolve the last couple of weeks I wish we played a little better on offense but we won. Super bowl champs."

Brady also re-stated his desire to play at least another season.

"How could this not motivate you? It's what it's all about," he said.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meanwhile said the team had been determined to dispel suggestions they were a dynasty in decline.

"It's sweet," Belichick said. "Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season, mid-season, but we're still here."

Brady - already widely regarded as the greatest quarterback the National Football League has ever seen -- provided the decisive moment to break open the game midway through the fourth quarter at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the score finely balanced at 3-3, Brady picked out tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard completion that left the Patriots just two yards from the line.

It was the first time in the game that either side had advanced to 1st and goal in a defense-dominated game that failed to live up to its billing.

The Patriots were in no mood to waste the hard-fought opportunity, and rookie running back Sony Michel crashed over for what turned out to be the crucial score.

The Rams looked to have finally found some fluency as they chased a touchdown to level, but quarterback Jared Goff was picked off by corner Stephon Gilmore to leave the Patriots in sight of victory.

The Patriots marched up field on the subsequent possession and Stephen Gostkowski's second field goal with 1min 16sec remaining made it a two-score game.

The Patriots' triumph saw them join the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl titles, the most by any franchise.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP for a series of crucial receptions that kept the Patriots on the front foot at critical moments.