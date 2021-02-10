The Guinness World Records have recognised Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for having the most Diamond League meetings as an athlete.

Okagbare has participated in 67 Diamond League meetings between July 2010 and August 2018, which is the most by any athlete.

She, however, has one win in the Diamond League which came in June 2019.

The 32-year-old has received her plaque and shared it on social media. "A dream made reality through God's grace and determination. Look what finally came in the mail... Thanks to @GWR book of world records. I am indeed honored, proud and grateful," she said.

The Diamond League started in 2010 as an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising 15 of the best invitational athletics meetings. The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.

Okagbare is one of Nigeria's most legendary athletes. She specialises in long jump and short sprints.

The Delta-born athlete is an Olympic and World Championships medalist in the long jump and a world medalist in the 200 metres.

She also holds the Women's 100 metres Commonwealth Games record for the fastest time at 10.85 seconds.