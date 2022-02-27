Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu wins Gold at World Wrestling tournament in Turkey

The Olympic medalist and celebrated female wrestler defeated Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan 3-2 to clinch the medal.

Oborududu was full of confidence going into the fight after their previous meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 32-year-old Oborududu stated after the fight that she learned lessons from that Tokyo bout.

She said. "I wrestled her in the quarterfinals in Tokyo, but here, I knew it would be tougher.

"I had to keep myself from attacking too much. My coach told me to move before attacking. I can say it was easy."

Victory in Istanbul was Oborududu's first Ranking Series gold after two silver and a bronze-medal finish.

Oborududu was also gracious in victory stating that Zhumanazarov might not have been at her best in Istanbul.

She added, "She was a bit better in Tokyo than here because everyone prepares better for the Olympics.

Pulse Nigeria

"I needed to be careful to get gold. In Tokyo, I attacked to get two points and then one passivity to win, 3-2. That was difficult.

"I am so excited. Now I have African Championships in May and then the Commonwealth Games. I want to win a world medal in September."