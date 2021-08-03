Despite a defeat in the final of the Women’s Wrestling 68kg, Blessing Oborodudu went home with the Silver Medal in another podium finish for Team Nigeria.
Another Medal! Blessing Oborodudu wins Silver Medal in wrestling for Team Nigeria
Team Nigeria now has two medals at the ongoing Olympics.
Oborodudu had already guaranteed a medal for Team Nigeria when she qualified for the final of the wrestling event.
She, however, had to settle for a Silver Medal after losing to Tamyra Stock-Mensah in the final.
She put in a spirited effort but succumbed 4-1 to her opponent to settle for a Silver Medal.
Oborodudu becomes the first-ever Nigerian to win a medal in wrestling at the Olympic games with her win.
Her Silver Medal is also Nigeria’s second medal at the ongoing Olympics after Ese Brume won a Bronze Medal in Long Jump event earlier.
