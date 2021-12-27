Australian Open: Uncertainty once again surrounds Novak Djokovic's involvement

Recall that Djokovic had previously been enlisted to play in Australia, a decision that was followed by controversy concerning his uncertain vaccination status.

AFP

Tiley said that as far as he was aware, no players been granted medical exemptions yet and it would be up to Djokovic to disclose the grounds on which he used to gain entry into Australia.

Tiley added that if the 34-year-old World No.1 was going to play for Serbia in the ATP Cup in Sydney taking place in January as well, then he would be arriving with the first set of players next week.

"If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he'll either be vaccinated or he'll have medical exemption.

Medically, he doesn't talk to anyone about it.

I'm not going to talk to Novak that, it's none of my business.

I will know that he fulfills one of those conditions.", Tiley said.

ece-auto-gen

Tiley re-iterated that all staff and players at the Australian Open would be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted to them by an independent panel of experts.

However, those requirements have now prevented Djokovic who has also declined from confirming his vaccination status for privacy reasons, from confirming whether he will bid for a record breaking 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown in january next year.

"We want to have the best players here, I'd love to have Novak here.

If he meets those conditions then great, if not, it's disappointing", Tiley said.

Photo credit should read TONY ASHBY/AFP/Getty Images