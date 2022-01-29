Ashleigh Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open champion

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

After 44 years an Australian has finally won the Australian Open.

Barty made history by winning the Australian Open
Barty made history by winning the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty has defeated Danielle Collins to win the 2022 Women's Singles Australian Open title.

Recommended articles

Barty recorded a straight-set victory 6-3 7-6 (2) against Collins on Saturday, January 29, 2022, to be crowned champion at the Rod Laver Arena.

The victory for Barty means that a homegrown talent has finally emerged champion at the Australian Open after 44 years of waiting.

The 25-year-old started off her acceptance speech by complimenting rival Collins for her performance in the final.

She said, “First, I have to say congratulations to Danielle and her team I know you will be fighting for many more in the future.”

twitter.com

The number one ranked Barty then went on to thank her team and family for the achievement.

She added, “It’s been one of my favourite experiences.

“You guys have been nothing short of exceptional. You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis.”

“This is just a dream come true. I’m so proud to be an Aussie.”

It is the third Grand Slam title for Barty who is only yet to win the US Open.

Barty now joins Tennis greats Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams as the only active players with a Grand Slam on hard, clay, and grass courts.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Ashleigh Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open champion

Ashleigh Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open champion

AFCON 2021: Quarter-finals – Tactical match-ups (Saturday)

AFCON 2021: Quarter-finals – Tactical match-ups (Saturday)

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

Tyson Fury to defend WBC title against Whyte

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

Trending

UFC 270: Ngannou Vs Gane; from friends to foes

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane (Instagram)

Ashleigh Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open champion

Barty made history by winning the Australian Open