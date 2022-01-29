Ashleigh Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open champion

Barty recorded a straight-set victory 6-3 7-6 (2) against Collins on Saturday, January 29, 2022, to be crowned champion at the Rod Laver Arena.

The victory for Barty means that a homegrown talent has finally emerged champion at the Australian Open after 44 years of waiting.

The 25-year-old started off her acceptance speech by complimenting rival Collins for her performance in the final.

She said, “First, I have to say congratulations to Danielle and her team I know you will be fighting for many more in the future.”

The number one ranked Barty then went on to thank her team and family for the achievement.

She added, “It’s been one of my favourite experiences.

“You guys have been nothing short of exceptional. You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis.”

“This is just a dream come true. I’m so proud to be an Aussie.”

It is the third Grand Slam title for Barty who is only yet to win the US Open.