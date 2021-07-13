Argentina is the 4th best team in world basketball, but Nigeria’s D’Tigers just beat them

D’Tigers, in the early hours of Sunday, July 11, 2021, beat the USA in an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In continuation of their preparation for the Olympics, Nigeria, also in Las Vegas on Monday, July 13, beat Argentina 95-71.

Detriot Piston's big man Jahlil Okafor led Nigeria with 15 points, while Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu had 10 each.

Getty Images

"It's been a lot of fun, we are trying to build something each and everyday," Okafor said in his post-game interview.

"Obviously we had a big win against USA and today the message was 'let's take care of business today' and we certainly did."

Okafor his 15 points off seven and eight shooting and he praised his teammates for giving him the confidence to do that.

Nigeria limited Argentina to 35.9 percent shooting from the floor while hitting 48.1 percent of its shots.

Nigeria didn’t make as many three-pointers as they did against the US team, but they attacked the rim better as Mike Brown’s team showed their versatility.