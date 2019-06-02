Nigerians are still at a loss for words at Anthony Joshua’s seventh-round knockout by Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr in a heavyweight bout at the Madison Square Garden.

Joshua was the huge favourites with the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles but Ruiz Jr stunned the British Nigerian.

Joshua who was sent to the canvas four times during the fight has a massive following in Nigeria because of his connection to the country of his parents.

The outcome of the fight stunned Nigerians who took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Despite coming in the early morning of Sunday, June 2 due to the time difference, Nigerians stayed up all night to follow the fight.

After Joshua’s stunning loss, ‘Joshua’ was the number one on Twitter Nigeria trend while ‘Ruiz’ was number two as the fight took over Twitter.

American boxer Deontay Wilder also made the trend in number three while rap superstar Drake was also in it as people alluded to the ‘Drake curse’- which suggest that people lose in sports when they take photos with Drake.

Another Joshua’s rival, Tyson Fury was also in the conversation.