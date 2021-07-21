Anthony Joshua to defend his titles against Oleksandr Usyk in September

Joshua has been mandated to face Usyk, and the fight will happen on Saturday, September 25, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Joshua will defend his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO titles against Usyk following the collapse of his anticipated fight with fellow Brit Tyson Fury.

“The stage is set and I am ready to handle business. I put it all on the line again and it’s time to defend my crown,” Joshua said.

“We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top. I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue.”