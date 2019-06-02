Anthony Joshuas bid to make a splash in his US debut ended in misery for the three belt heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Ruiz recorded a monster upset, knocking down Britain's Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.

Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 20-1 underdog. But he won it in the middle of the seventh round when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh.

Andy Ruiz Jr knocked out Anthony Joshua four times during the fight (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail)

Joshua had a massive height and reach advantage as he weighed in at a chiselled 255 pounds compared to the portly Ruiz, who beefed up to 268 pounds compared to 250 for his most recent fight.

This is Andy Ruiz J's fifth straight (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail)

Ruiz, who has won four fights in a row, looked fearless and poised while Joshua -- who had won all 22 of his previous bouts -- never seemed to recover from the first knockdown early in the third.