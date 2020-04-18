British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua has revealed that he is ready to forgo the fight against Kubrat Pulev and face Tyson Fury for a chance for unification.

Joshua and Fury are currently the only titleholders in the heavyweight division with three and one respectively.

Joshua, who has three of them, the IBF, WBA and WBO which he reclaimed from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019, wants to face Fury although he has been mandated to fight Pulev.

"It would be amazing to tell Pulev 'I think it's best if you step aside for now' and to tell Wilder 'we have bigger fish to fry,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

"'Enjoy your Alabama chicken while we get cracking in the UK!'

"That fight needs to happen because there will never be another time like this again."

Joshua challenges Fury

Tyson Fury has the WBC belt after his victory over Doentay Wilder in February 2020 Photo by AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

The boxer also challenged Fury-who has also been mandated to face Deontay Wilder for the third time- to take up the fight if he wants to be number one.

"If you really want to say you're No 1, come fight me. Let's get it on,” Joshua said.

"I've got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense.

"I'm the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he's the WBC champion. What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.

"Logically to prove yourself as No 1, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua.”

With both Joshua and Fury likely to go ahead with their respective mandated fights, their dream clash would, therefore, have to wait until next year.

Joshua has been scheduled to face Pulev in June although that fight remains a doubt with the coronavirus pandemic while there is no date yet for Fury’s third fight against Wilder.