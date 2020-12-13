Anthony Joshua remained the king of the heavyweight boxing division with a ninth-round knockout win against Bulgarian fighter Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Wembley.

Joshua dominated the whole fight before he sent Pulev to the canvass twice in spectacular fashion in the ninth round. The Bulgarian beat the count the first one, but on his second, his feet gave him away.

Anthony Joshua dominated Kubrat Pulev all through the game (Getty Images) Getty Images

The British-Nigerian fighter dominated the fight in the first six rounds. In the third round, Joshua caught Pulev with massive right handspun, but surprisingly, Pulev turned to the crowd and laughed.

Joshua attacked again and got Pulev with two big hits that sent the Bulgarian to the floor, but he was able to beat the referee’s count at eight.

The Bulgarian was brave and proved a worthy mandatory challenger, oftentimes working his way back into the fight. In the seventh, he roared back, getting some points off Joshua.

In the eighth, the British-born fighter of Nigerian descent roared back and started dominating again.

Although a little bit tired, Joshua fell Pulev twice in the ninth round, the second time with a right uppercut and with blood coming from behind the Bulgarian’s right ear, he made the bell.

Anthony Joshua fell Kubrat Pulev three times in the fight (Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing) Matchroom Boxing / Dave Thompson

With this win, the 31-year-old retains his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles and gained giant steps towards unification.

Fellow Brit Tyson Fury has the WBC belt, and that’s the fight that must be next for Joshua.

“It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy of the belt,” Joshua said, holding his straps for his heavyweight titles.

“If that is Tyson Fury next, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal.”