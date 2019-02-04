Anthony Joshua reps Naija hard in a new advert for Nigerian telco company

A top Nigerian telco company has signed Anthony Joshua as an ambassador and feature in it’s leading jingle where the British boxer reps his parents’ country.

Joshua, a British-born boxer but born and raised by Nigerian parents has become a popular figure in Nigeria.

His popularity soared after he beat Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017 to become the WBA and IBO heavyweight titles.

A top Nigerian telco company Glo has played on that popularity in Nigeria to sign the 29-year-old as an ambassador.

As part of their new campaign, Joshua is a feature in Glo’s new leading jingle.

Joshua was unveiled as an ambassador although he was not present at a press conference at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Friday, February 1.

The jingle which he was featured in was also premiered at the press conference.

In the flick titled ‘It’s in our blood’ Joshua is shown training alone in a ring with clips of some of his fights.

“Inner strength, that comes from the hard knock life throws us and we Nigerians, we know all about that," Joshua says as he paces around the ring on his own.

“We don't stay down, we get up and fight.”

“I can't carry these heavyweight titles by myself, it's always going to be someone in my corner and that's why I believe in Glo, we have that same tenacity, that Nigerian fighting spirit that makes us game changers,” he also says in the ad.

"You have to dig deep to be a world champion, yea we Nigerians, we know all about that.

“Glo I hail o,” he says at the end.

Joshua was born to an Irish-Nigerian father Robert and a Nigerian mother Yetunde both from Sagamu, Ogun State Nigeria.

The boxer who once spent six months attending Mayflower Private School in Ikenne, Ogun State Nigeria identifies hugely with his Nigerian roots. He has a tattoo of Africa with Nigeria highlighted on his left arm.