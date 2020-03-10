Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua referred Egusi soup and pounded yam while speaking about his Nigerian roots in a speech delivered before the Queen of England at the Commonwealth Day Service in London on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Joshua who is born to Nigerian parents was speaking of his dual citizenship and the benefits of the Commonwealth.

"My name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua and, like many of you here, I’m a child of the Commonwealth,” Joshua said in the speech.

"I was born in Watford and my heritage is Nigerian. I come from the Yoruba people, who are the largest and some might say the loudest ethnic group in all of Africa. I’m proudly Nigerian and proudly British.”

“But I ask myself, what does the Commonwealth really mean,” he further said during the speech.

“The second part of that word is key to me. A united common feature could create opportunities for our commonwealth cousins.

“So, here is to fish and chips and Egusi soup and Pounded Yam, the UK and Nigeria and the children of the Commonwealth,” he concluded.

Anthony Joshua is born to Nigerian parents in the UK (PA) PA

Although he was born in the United Kingdom and fights for England, the 30-year-old identifies hugely with his Nigerian roots.

He had spent a couple of months at Mayflower School in Ikenne as a teenager before his two visits, first in 2019 and then in 2020.

The combination of pounded yam and Egusi soup has always been one of his favourite foods.