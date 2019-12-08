It might not be the fight everyone wants but Anthony Joshua has been ordered to face mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight to defend the heavyweight titles he won after he beat Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua on Saturday, December 7, 2019, beat Ruiz via unanimous decision in their rematch to reclaim his IBF, WBO, WBA heavyweight titles.

For his next fight, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) have forced the Briton to face Usyk to defend his WBO title.

The 30-year-old has been told he must face the Ukrainian former cruiserweight king within 180 days of Saturday's win.

Oleksandr Usyk is new to the heavyweight division after conquering the cruiser weight (Daily Mail)

Joshua would have to vacate the WBO title if fails to honour the fight and this will be a setback to his hopes of getting the WBC belt.

Having conquered the cruiserweight division, Usyk made his long-awaited step up in weight in October when he knockout Chazz Witherspoon in the seventh round.

Despite the order from the WBO, Joshua himself said he was interested in a third fight against Ruiz.

“If you heard - we're gonna do a third,” Joshua said in his post-match interview.