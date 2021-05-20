Anthony Joshua labels Tyson Fury 'a fraud' with their fight in danger of being ruled out because of a court ruling

Joshua and Fury had agreed to a heavyweight unification showdown in Saudi Arabia in August. Still, a court ruling has ordered Fury to face Deontay Wilder for a third fight following the American's claim that the trilogy is a contractual obligation.

After the ruling, a furious Joshua took to Twitter to label Fury 'a fraud' for looking for an excuse to back out of the fight.

"@Tyson-Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You've let boxing down," Joshua said on Twitter.

"You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."

Joshua's tweet provoked Fury to a response insisting that the arbitration was out of his hands.

"Spouting absolute s***! Your full team knew there was an arbitration going on, it was out of my hands!," Fury said.

"But I tell you what if I'm a fraud let's fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? Let's put up 20 mill each!!!"

Joshua hit back, questioning Fury's decision to announce their fight when he knew there was an arbitration in process.

"If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED," Joshua added.

"Bare knuckle? You're a good kid, don't play with me Luke! I'll slap your bald head & you'll do nothing! Waste man."

Joshua and Fury were meant to face each other in a heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia, but Wilder wants a third rematch with Gypsy King.