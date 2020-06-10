Boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua has reached an agreement with fellow Brit Tyson Fury on a two-fight deal according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua and Fury are currently the two belt holders in the heavyweight division and a fight which has now been agreed on will see unification in the division.

According to Hearn, although there is still a lot to be agreed on the deal, they have started looking at venues and dates for the fight.

"We're making great progress. There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"It's fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

"We've been talking to [Fury's management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua's side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury's side, as well.

"We're in a good place. It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights."

Hearn however also said that the financial element of the deal will be the most difficult to negotiate but believes that both fighters will reach an agreement.

"We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out. We're pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021,” the promoter also said.

Before facing Tyson, Joshua, however, has to face Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev who is a mandatory challenger. Tyson is also contracted to face American Deontay Wilder for a third fight in their series.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles while Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion. If both boxers avoid defeat in their next fights, their possible meeting gives both the chance to be the unified champion.