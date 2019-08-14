Anthony Joshua and Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz Jr have continued to disagree over the venue of their heavily anticipated heavyweight rematch.

The world watched in shocked when Ruiz Jr knocked out Joshua to become a three-belt heavyweight world champion in June.

While the two boxers have agreed to a rematch, the venue of the next fight is still being discussed.

AFP

Although it has been announced that the fight match which is scheduled for December 7 will hold in Saudi Arabia, Ruiz Jr came out to refute the report, saying the would, in fact, happen on ‘his terms and in the US’.

After Ruiz’s comment, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said both fighters have signed a contract that clearly stated that the fight will be held in the middle east.

“The contract for the rematch was signed prior to the first fight,' Hearn told Sky Sports. "They are both signed at the same time. There is no other contract.

“We have to let [Ruiz Jr] know the time, date and venue which we have done. That's it.

“They are contractually bound for the rematch.

“There are no conversations between the two teams about not doing the fight. I don't perceive a problem.

“He signed a contract with us that he was absolutely over the moon with, that gave him the opportunity of a lifetime. He will 100 per cent honour that contract.

“His choice is to have a legal battle that could put him out of boxing for years, or to defend his belts for a lot of money against a guy he has already beaten. There isn't any doubt he will take the fight.”