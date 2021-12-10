RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray splits from Jamie Delgado after a 5 year relationship and will now trial with new coach in pre-season.

Former US Open Champion Andy Murray has split from long-time coach Jamie Delgado. The 3 time Grand-slam winner has been desperate to end his four-year run without a slam.

Murray is currently panning on playing at January's Australian Open for the first time since 2019 after contracting Covid, a few days before he was scheduled to fly out for last year's edition.

Andy Murray (Right) and Jamie Delgado (Left)
Andy Murray (Right) and Jamie Delgado (Left) Twitter

The 34 year old Briton had been struggling with hip problems which made him admit three years ago that he might never participate at the event again.

However, a second surgery on the troubled joint has enabled him to mount a comeback to the professional game.

His run at the third round of the Wimbledon last summer is till date his best performance at a slam since 2017, when his hip problems set in.

Murray is now hopeful that anew voice in his team - Jan de Witt, who has previously worked with the likes of Gael Monfils and Giles Simon can help him go beyond the third round and get back to competing at the highest level once more.

De Witt will join the former world No.1 on trial this week in Abu Dhabi as he begins his season playing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition before heading to Australia.

Murray has previously trialed and dispensed with one coach earlier this year - Esteban Carril, the former coach of recently retired Johanna Konta, back inn November at the Stockholm Open but Esteban's view to joining the team on long-term never transpired.

